3629 Timothy Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access media room

Beautiful,bright and open corner lot home for lease in Wellington! Smart enabled with Ring door bell, couple of smart switches, wifi connected to garage door opener and sprinkler system. Study has an option to be converted into a guest bedroom as there is a full bath adjacent to it. Gorgeous master bedroom with tray ceilings comes with a wall mounted TV. Custom closed closets throughout! Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths .Custom Media Room has the wet bar with a refrigerator and includes a working projector and screen. Speakers in the family room and patio. Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool! Close to airport, shopping & major highways Exemplary Flower Mound schools!