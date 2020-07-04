All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3629 Timothy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3629 Timothy Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3629 Timothy Drive

3629 Timothy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3629 Timothy Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful,bright and open corner lot home for lease in Wellington! Smart enabled with Ring door bell, couple of smart switches, wifi connected to garage door opener and sprinkler system. Study has an option to be converted into a guest bedroom as there is a full bath adjacent to it. Gorgeous master bedroom with tray ceilings comes with a wall mounted TV. Custom closed closets throughout! Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths .Custom Media Room has the wet bar with a refrigerator and includes a working projector and screen. Speakers in the family room and patio. Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool! Close to airport, shopping & major highways Exemplary Flower Mound schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Timothy Drive have any available units?
3629 Timothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Timothy Drive have?
Some of 3629 Timothy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Timothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Timothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Timothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Timothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3629 Timothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Timothy Drive offers parking.
Does 3629 Timothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Timothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Timothy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3629 Timothy Drive has a pool.
Does 3629 Timothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 Timothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Timothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 Timothy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary