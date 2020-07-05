All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3612 Tanyard Court

3612 Tanyard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Tanyard Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
GREAT WELLINGTON HOME WITH GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL! Home features extensive hardwood floors, fresh paint, upgraded lighting & wrought iron stairs. Prepare meals in the kitchen complete with granite countertops & a breakfast bar opening to the family room boasting 2 story ceilings, entertainment niches & a fireplace. End the day in your private master suite with dual vanities, jetted tub & separate shower. Entertain in the massive game room or watch a movie in the private media room. 2nd bedroom downstairs makes a great guest suite. Backyard offers plenty of room to play. Wellington amenities include parks, pools, playgrounds, sports courts, fitness center & more! Flower Mound schools! Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Tanyard Court have any available units?
3612 Tanyard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Tanyard Court have?
Some of 3612 Tanyard Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Tanyard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Tanyard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Tanyard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Tanyard Court is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Tanyard Court offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Tanyard Court offers parking.
Does 3612 Tanyard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Tanyard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Tanyard Court have a pool?
Yes, 3612 Tanyard Court has a pool.
Does 3612 Tanyard Court have accessible units?
No, 3612 Tanyard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Tanyard Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Tanyard Court has units with dishwashers.

