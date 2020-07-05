3612 Tanyard Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

GREAT WELLINGTON HOME WITH GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL! Home features extensive hardwood floors, fresh paint, upgraded lighting & wrought iron stairs. Prepare meals in the kitchen complete with granite countertops & a breakfast bar opening to the family room boasting 2 story ceilings, entertainment niches & a fireplace. End the day in your private master suite with dual vanities, jetted tub & separate shower. Entertain in the massive game room or watch a movie in the private media room. 2nd bedroom downstairs makes a great guest suite. Backyard offers plenty of room to play. Wellington amenities include parks, pools, playgrounds, sports courts, fitness center & more! Flower Mound schools! Pets are case by case basis.