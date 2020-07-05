3612 Tanyard Court

Amenities
GREAT WELLINGTON HOME WITH GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL! Home features extensive hardwood floors, fresh paint, upgraded lighting & wrought iron stairs. Prepare meals in the kitchen complete with granite countertops & a breakfast bar opening to the family room boasting 2 story ceilings, entertainment niches & a fireplace. End the day in your private master suite with dual vanities, jetted tub & separate shower. Entertain in the massive game room or watch a movie in the private media room. 2nd bedroom downstairs makes a great guest suite. Backyard offers plenty of room to play. Wellington amenities include parks, pools, playgrounds, sports courts, fitness center & more! Flower Mound schools! Pets are case by case basis.