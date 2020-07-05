All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3608 Leanne Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:09 AM

3608 Leanne Drive

3608 Leanne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Leanne Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming and updated 4-bedroom 3 bath house, ready to move-in immediately. Exemplary FM schools! Walking distance to elementary school. Close to major roads, highways and shopping. Main floor features Living room, formal dining, study, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with full bath. Hard wood floors throughout the main floor except for bedrooms. All carpet area professionally cleaned. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Second floor has a large game room and a bedroom with full bath, for your guests. Nice sized backyard, perfect for all your summer gatherings. Full access to community pool, tennis courts and amenity center. Come see this house today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Leanne Drive have any available units?
3608 Leanne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Leanne Drive have?
Some of 3608 Leanne Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Leanne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Leanne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Leanne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Leanne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3608 Leanne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Leanne Drive offers parking.
Does 3608 Leanne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Leanne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Leanne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3608 Leanne Drive has a pool.
Does 3608 Leanne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 Leanne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Leanne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Leanne Drive has units with dishwashers.

