3608 Leanne Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Charming and updated 4-bedroom 3 bath house, ready to move-in immediately. Exemplary FM schools! Walking distance to elementary school. Close to major roads, highways and shopping. Main floor features Living room, formal dining, study, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with full bath. Hard wood floors throughout the main floor except for bedrooms. All carpet area professionally cleaned. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Second floor has a large game room and a bedroom with full bath, for your guests. Nice sized backyard, perfect for all your summer gatherings. Full access to community pool, tennis courts and amenity center. Come see this house today!!