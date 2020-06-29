3529 Veronica Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Flower Mound schools! Wellington amenities! Wood floors in living areas and formal dining. 2nd living area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops and room for seating at the island. Breakfast area looks onto private back yard with covered patio. Back yard gets afternoon shade. Large master bedroom has room for seating area.

Master bath has walk in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. 4th bedroom has french doors and may be used as a study or home office. No Smoking or Vaping. No pets.