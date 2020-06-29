All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3529 Veronica Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3529 Veronica Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:08 PM

3529 Veronica Drive

3529 Veronica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3529 Veronica Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Flower Mound schools! Wellington amenities! Wood floors in living areas and formal dining. 2nd living area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops and room for seating at the island. Breakfast area looks onto private back yard with covered patio. Back yard gets afternoon shade. Large master bedroom has room for seating area.
Master bath has walk in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. 4th bedroom has french doors and may be used as a study or home office. No Smoking or Vaping. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Veronica Drive have any available units?
3529 Veronica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Veronica Drive have?
Some of 3529 Veronica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Veronica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Veronica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Veronica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3529 Veronica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3529 Veronica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3529 Veronica Drive offers parking.
Does 3529 Veronica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Veronica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Veronica Drive have a pool?
No, 3529 Veronica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Veronica Drive have accessible units?
No, 3529 Veronica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Veronica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 Veronica Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary