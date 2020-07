Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is what you have been looking for in Flower Mound! Immediate occupancy available. Beautiful one story home, so many updates! NEW paint, flooring, lights, fixtures, kitchen granite and bkspsh, appliances, painted cabs, and new master shower. Master has sit area, lrg bath w corner jet tub & lg WIC. Property has tankless water heater,large backyd on culdesac in Flower Mound schools. Move-in ready. Gorgeous home! For addt'l $50 per mo yardwork done also.