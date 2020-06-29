3412 Cottonwood Drive

Amenities

Charming one story home on a large lot! Enjoy three large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling with gorgeous lighting. Large second bathroom and master shower are updated. Dining room has beautiful wood floors. Living room has surround sound speakers ready for you to enjoy while watching your favorite show cuddled next to the fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen is large with a breakfast bar and open to the breakfast room and living room. Dining room has a beautiful tray ceiling. Enjoy the peaceful backyard and patio as you relax or entertain. The garage is large with room for a work area. Front yard sod will be replaced by the city. All furniture will be removed.