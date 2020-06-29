All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:00 PM

3412 Cottonwood Drive

3412 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Cottonwood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story home on a large lot! Enjoy three large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling with gorgeous lighting. Large second bathroom and master shower are updated. Dining room has beautiful wood floors. Living room has surround sound speakers ready for you to enjoy while watching your favorite show cuddled next to the fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen is large with a breakfast bar and open to the breakfast room and living room. Dining room has a beautiful tray ceiling. Enjoy the peaceful backyard and patio as you relax or entertain. The garage is large with room for a work area. Front yard sod will be replaced by the city. All furniture will be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
3412 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 3412 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Cottonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3412 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

