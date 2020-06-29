Charming one story home on a large lot! Enjoy three large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling with gorgeous lighting. Large second bathroom and master shower are updated. Dining room has beautiful wood floors. Living room has surround sound speakers ready for you to enjoy while watching your favorite show cuddled next to the fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen is large with a breakfast bar and open to the breakfast room and living room. Dining room has a beautiful tray ceiling. Enjoy the peaceful backyard and patio as you relax or entertain. The garage is large with room for a work area. Front yard sod will be replaced by the city. All furniture will be removed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3412 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
3412 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.