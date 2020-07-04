All apartments in Flower Mound
3004 Black Walnut Drive
3004 Black Walnut Drive

Location

3004 Black Walnut Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home. Extensive hardwoods throughout. Open living and dining rooms. Lots of windows, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and open kitchen. The master bedroom is large enough for king size furniture. Master bath has jetted tub, recent updated separate shower, new toilet, walk in closet. New Paint, faucets in both baths and kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms. New ceramic tile in master and utility room. New Stainless electric range to be installed. All exemplary schools, 2 car garage with 2 doors. Approxitmedly 30 minutes to downtown Dallas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Black Walnut Drive have any available units?
3004 Black Walnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Black Walnut Drive have?
Some of 3004 Black Walnut Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Black Walnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Black Walnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Black Walnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Black Walnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3004 Black Walnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Black Walnut Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Black Walnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Black Walnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Black Walnut Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Black Walnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Black Walnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Black Walnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Black Walnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Black Walnut Drive has units with dishwashers.

