3004 Black Walnut Drive

Charming home. Extensive hardwoods throughout. Open living and dining rooms. Lots of windows, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and open kitchen. The master bedroom is large enough for king size furniture. Master bath has jetted tub, recent updated separate shower, new toilet, walk in closet. New Paint, faucets in both baths and kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms. New ceramic tile in master and utility room. New Stainless electric range to be installed. All exemplary schools, 2 car garage with 2 doors. Approxitmedly 30 minutes to downtown Dallas