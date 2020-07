Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home in a well sought out neighborhood! This home has been completely updated and is ready for move in! There is a cute office space that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and a spacious game room! Relax outside in the backyard by taking a dip in the pool or separate spa. All kitchen appliances are included! Spacious home with updated features! You don't want to miss out on this diamond!