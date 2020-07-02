2501 Buttonwood Drive

Amenities
Location Location Location. This Beautiful model home corner lot is a one and half story located minutes from all the shops and dinnings. This updated house comes with all whistles and highlights, casing around doors, plantation shutter nail down hand-scrap hardwood floor in all living areas and dinning room, study(optional) and master and tall ceiling with Pot lights. Master has a huge walk in closet with separate vanities. 3 bedrooms down and one big game room upstairs. A nice family room with hardwood floor that opens to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of countertop space with island and new SS appliances and counter top. This is a must see to appreciate the quality. Yard weed treatment is included