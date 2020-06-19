All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2412 Conroe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2412 Conroe Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2412 Conroe Court

2412 Conroe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2412 Conroe Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A well maintained hard to find single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms in highly sought after neighborhood in Flower Mound +This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room and a kitchen with plenty of cabinets space +Separate shower and garden tub in master +Covered Patio with a great backyard +Highly rated Flower Mound Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Conroe Court have any available units?
2412 Conroe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Conroe Court have?
Some of 2412 Conroe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Conroe Court currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Conroe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Conroe Court pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Conroe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2412 Conroe Court offer parking?
No, 2412 Conroe Court does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Conroe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Conroe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Conroe Court have a pool?
No, 2412 Conroe Court does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Conroe Court have accessible units?
No, 2412 Conroe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Conroe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Conroe Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary