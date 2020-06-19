A well maintained hard to find single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms in highly sought after neighborhood in Flower Mound +This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room and a kitchen with plenty of cabinets space +Separate shower and garden tub in master +Covered Patio with a great backyard +Highly rated Flower Mound Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 Conroe Court have any available units?
2412 Conroe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.