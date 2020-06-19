2412 Conroe Court

Amenities

A well maintained hard to find single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms in highly sought after neighborhood in Flower Mound +This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room and a kitchen with plenty of cabinets space +Separate shower and garden tub in master +Covered Patio with a great backyard +Highly rated Flower Mound Schools