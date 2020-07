Amenities

Highly desired area! Spacious home with master down, walking distance to parks and pond. Great floorplan with desirable large master down, and two bedrooms, loft, and half bath is upstairs. Loft has built in bookshelf and work desk. Both bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets. Kitchen opens up to large family room and breakfast nook separated by an island that has room for bar stools. Great outdoor entertaining area. Includes refrigerator.