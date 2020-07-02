All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:58 AM

2204 Silverthorn Lane

2204 Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Silverthorn Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two-story brick home in desirable Flower Mound! Large open living - dining area downstairs with multiple windows for lots of light. Property has recent upgrades - full interior paint, new carpet and vinyl plank flooring and a new master shower and tub surround as of September 2018! Second living area upstairs splits all four bedrooms. Property features 2-inch faux wood blinds, gas fireplace and a small wine storage area in the kitchen. Nice fenced back yard and rear-entry garage via the back alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

