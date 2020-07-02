2204 Silverthorn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two-story brick home in desirable Flower Mound! Large open living - dining area downstairs with multiple windows for lots of light. Property has recent upgrades - full interior paint, new carpet and vinyl plank flooring and a new master shower and tub surround as of September 2018! Second living area upstairs splits all four bedrooms. Property features 2-inch faux wood blinds, gas fireplace and a small wine storage area in the kitchen. Nice fenced back yard and rear-entry garage via the back alley.