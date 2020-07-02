212 Indian Hills

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction

TOWNHOME in Flower Mound READY NOW! BUILT IN 2019! Located just N. of Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW Airport, about 1 mile from Lakeside, and near major freeways and major work centers. A luxury townhome with many upgrades and features: Tile floors, cook's Kitchen, with plenty of painted cabinets, Granite countertops, Tile backsplash, SS appliances, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vented Hood, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, etc. 1st floor Master Bedroom, with luxury Bath, large Walk-In Closet, smart Thermostat; under stair storage. Upstairs Living Area, two large bedrooms, walk-in closets, luxury finished bath, linen, and more. Community Clubhouse, Pool,Grill area and Playground. Use TREC Application; $75 App Fee.