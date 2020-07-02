All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 212 Indian Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
212 Indian Hills
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:02 AM

212 Indian Hills

212 Indian Hills Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

212 Indian Hills Ave, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
TOWNHOME in Flower Mound READY NOW! BUILT IN 2019! Located just N. of Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW Airport, about 1 mile from Lakeside, and near major freeways and major work centers. A luxury townhome with many upgrades and features: Tile floors, cook's Kitchen, with plenty of painted cabinets, Granite countertops, Tile backsplash, SS appliances, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vented Hood, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, etc. 1st floor Master Bedroom, with luxury Bath, large Walk-In Closet, smart Thermostat; under stair storage. Upstairs Living Area, two large bedrooms, walk-in closets, luxury finished bath, linen, and more. Community Clubhouse, Pool,Grill area and Playground. Use TREC Application; $75 App Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Indian Hills have any available units?
212 Indian Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Indian Hills have?
Some of 212 Indian Hills's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Indian Hills currently offering any rent specials?
212 Indian Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Indian Hills pet-friendly?
No, 212 Indian Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 212 Indian Hills offer parking?
Yes, 212 Indian Hills offers parking.
Does 212 Indian Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Indian Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Indian Hills have a pool?
Yes, 212 Indian Hills has a pool.
Does 212 Indian Hills have accessible units?
No, 212 Indian Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Indian Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Indian Hills has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary