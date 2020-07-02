212 Indian Hills

Amenities
TOWNHOME in Flower Mound READY NOW! BUILT IN 2019! Located just N. of Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW Airport, about 1 mile from Lakeside, and near major freeways and major work centers. A luxury townhome with many upgrades and features: Tile floors, cook's Kitchen, with plenty of painted cabinets, Granite countertops, Tile backsplash, SS appliances, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vented Hood, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, etc. 1st floor Master Bedroom, with luxury Bath, large Walk-In Closet, smart Thermostat; under stair storage. Upstairs Living Area, two large bedrooms, walk-in closets, luxury finished bath, linen, and more. Community Clubhouse, Pool,Grill area and Playground. Use TREC Application; $75 App Fee.