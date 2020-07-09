All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2101 Cheshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2101 Cheshire Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

2101 Cheshire Drive

2101 Cheshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2101 Cheshire Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy & cute home in a great serene neighborhood with exemplary Flower Mound schools. Short drive to DFW airport, restaurants and shopping. Huge corner lot. Nicely updated kitchen with granite, ss appliances with lots of counter space. Home is naturally bright with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room, a nice fireplace. Large master bedroom with granite countertop in the bath. Nicely manicured backyard for great outdoor entertainment. Act fast because you do not want to miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Cheshire Drive have any available units?
2101 Cheshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Cheshire Drive have?
Some of 2101 Cheshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Cheshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Cheshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Cheshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Cheshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2101 Cheshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Cheshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Cheshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Cheshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Cheshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Cheshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Cheshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Cheshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Cheshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Cheshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary