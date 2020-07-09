2101 Cheshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy & cute home in a great serene neighborhood with exemplary Flower Mound schools. Short drive to DFW airport, restaurants and shopping. Huge corner lot. Nicely updated kitchen with granite, ss appliances with lots of counter space. Home is naturally bright with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room, a nice fireplace. Large master bedroom with granite countertop in the bath. Nicely manicured backyard for great outdoor entertainment. Act fast because you do not want to miss this opportunity.