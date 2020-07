Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BRIGHT SPACIOUS LIVING on a premium corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Tastefully updated & designed to suit all occasions from entertaining guests to relaxing after a day at work. This welcoming home feels nurturing, while also being luxurious. Spacious kitchen forms an unobtrusive backdrop to the family room. Colorful landscaping and a tranquil pool add to the appeal. If the best of everything is your way of life, you have just found your new home!