Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking for a really nice home, in a great neighborhood that attends exemplary schools? Look no further.

This Beautifully updated 4 bed 3 bath home is waiting for you. Wood floors, recent carpet, granite kitchen and master bath even has heated floors. This floor plan is perfect for 2 - 8 people. This home truely shows pride of ownership. The owners would like to have someone live in it that will love it as much as they do. Available for move in June 15.