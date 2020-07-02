1905 Annabel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with a study or second living down, game room and theater room upstairs. Private backyard to enjoy

time with family and friends! Spacious kitchen with large island, plenty of cabinet space and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom

and one bedroom down, three more rooms up. Ginormous master closet! Beautiful open floor plan with hardwood floors in the

main living areas. Quiet neighborhood located minutes from the shops of Highland Village and down the street from Marcus

High.