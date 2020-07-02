All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1905 Annabel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1905 Annabel Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:50 PM

1905 Annabel Avenue

1905 Annabel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1905 Annabel Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with a study or second living down, game room and theater room upstairs. Private backyard to enjoy
time with family and friends! Spacious kitchen with large island, plenty of cabinet space and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom
and one bedroom down, three more rooms up. Ginormous master closet! Beautiful open floor plan with hardwood floors in the
main living areas. Quiet neighborhood located minutes from the shops of Highland Village and down the street from Marcus
High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Annabel Avenue have any available units?
1905 Annabel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Annabel Avenue have?
Some of 1905 Annabel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Annabel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Annabel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Annabel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Annabel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1905 Annabel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Annabel Avenue offers parking.
Does 1905 Annabel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Annabel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Annabel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1905 Annabel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Annabel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1905 Annabel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Annabel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Annabel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary