1828 Hill Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

GREEN LIVING! LOW COST ELECTRICITY courtesy of the owned 10KW solar panels! Energy efficient 18 Seer 2 stage HVAC system. Insulated garage doors & EV charging. Natural light throughout open floor plan downstairs featuring private master suite, dramatic entry, family room, kitchen & breakfast nook with views to covered back patio & relaxing water feature. Master Bath features jetted tub, stand alone shower & walk in closets in all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen-new dishwasher & new gas downdraft cook top & lots of counter space & storage. Large formal dining & living upon entry. Comfortable living area with fireplace. Upstairs includes a 5.1 surround media room with screen & projector. Convenient to DFW Airport.