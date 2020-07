Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open, bright floor plan 3-2-2 home with big fenced yard. All Interior of the home are freshly painted. New Ceiling fans in two bedrooms. Upper level has spacious living room, dinning, kitchen, laundry and 2 bedrooms, Kitchen has beautiful cabinets. All bedrooms have laminated wood floor. downstair master bedroom has walk-in closet.

Ready for Move In.