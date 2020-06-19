All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1521 Fuqua Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1521 Fuqua Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:37 AM

1521 Fuqua Drive

1521 Fuqua Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1521 Fuqua Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. 2 car oversized garage on a large lot. Bick FP and wet bar in family room. Oversized master bedroom. Park very close for kids. New carpet will be installed everywhere except the bedrooms. Tile will also be added to the upstairs hall bathroom. Possession date is May 11th. Also, the fridge currently in the kitchen belongs to the existing tenant, however the fridge in utility room will be moved into the kitchen unless new tenant brings their own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Fuqua Drive have any available units?
1521 Fuqua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Fuqua Drive have?
Some of 1521 Fuqua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Fuqua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Fuqua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Fuqua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Fuqua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1521 Fuqua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Fuqua Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Fuqua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Fuqua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Fuqua Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Fuqua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Fuqua Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Fuqua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Fuqua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Fuqua Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary