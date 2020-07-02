All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

1411 Oak Drive

1411 Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Oak Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Captivating Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half Bathroom Brick home is Move-In-Ready! Upon entering, you are welcomed into a warm sophisticated upscale property that has an open concept floorplan with newly tiled backsplash in chefs kitchen to include, dazzling white cabinets, exquisite granite counter tops, new modern stainless steel appliances: stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and decorative lighting overseeing breakfast bar. Brand new gleaming laminate wood flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen. Living room boasts enchanting wood burning fireplace perfect for TX winters. Property has been remodeled to perfection. Most Recently Added: Brand new 2 car garage addition. Must See to Appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Oak Drive have any available units?
1411 Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Oak Drive have?
Some of 1411 Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1411 Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1411 Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1411 Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

