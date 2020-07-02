1411 Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Captivating Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half Bathroom Brick home is Move-In-Ready! Upon entering, you are welcomed into a warm sophisticated upscale property that has an open concept floorplan with newly tiled backsplash in chefs kitchen to include, dazzling white cabinets, exquisite granite counter tops, new modern stainless steel appliances: stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and decorative lighting overseeing breakfast bar. Brand new gleaming laminate wood flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen. Living room boasts enchanting wood burning fireplace perfect for TX winters. Property has been remodeled to perfection. Most Recently Added: Brand new 2 car garage addition. Must See to Appreciate!