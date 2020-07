Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Need space? Freshly painted 5 bedroom, 3 bath home and 3 car garage in Stone Hill Farms! Nice sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and butler's pantry. Open concept living, master bed down as well as other bedroom or office. 3 bedrooms upstairs with media or game room. Huge covered patio in backyard, great for entertaining. Walking distance to schools and parks. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+. Come and See today!