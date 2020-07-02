All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1355 Casselberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1355 Casselberry Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:30 AM

1355 Casselberry Drive

1355 Casselberry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1355 Casselberry Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME just minutes from DFW Airport! Home feeds into top rated schools, including Flower Mound HS (rated 10 out of 10). This home offers access to a beautiful community swimming pool, includes all exterior lawn maintenance, and offers stainless steel appliances (gas cooktop) , premium cabinetry, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and energy efficiency. Also features a back entry 2 car garage and a full size utility room. Brand new REFRIGERATOR and WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED WITH RENT. One pet permitted subject to pet interview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Casselberry Drive have any available units?
1355 Casselberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Casselberry Drive have?
Some of 1355 Casselberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Casselberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Casselberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Casselberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Casselberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Casselberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Casselberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1355 Casselberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Casselberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Casselberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1355 Casselberry Drive has a pool.
Does 1355 Casselberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1355 Casselberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Casselberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Casselberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary