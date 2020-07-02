1355 Casselberry Drive

Amenities
BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME just minutes from DFW Airport! Home feeds into top rated schools, including Flower Mound HS (rated 10 out of 10). This home offers access to a beautiful community swimming pool, includes all exterior lawn maintenance, and offers stainless steel appliances (gas cooktop) , premium cabinetry, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and energy efficiency. Also features a back entry 2 car garage and a full size utility room. Brand new REFRIGERATOR and WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED WITH RENT. One pet permitted subject to pet interview.