Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Cozy One Story in quiet neighborhood of Timber Creek. Walking distance to shops and bike, hike trails. Oversized backyard for tons of play! Freshly painted, lots of natural light throughout home. Home has large and neutral living space and boasts walk in closets in every room, dual vanity master bathroom with his and hers closets. Ready immediately for move in! Come see what this little gem has to offer!

$50 application fee per applicant 18 and older.