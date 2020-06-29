All apartments in Flower Mound
Flower Mound, TX
11482 Misty Ridge Drive
11482 Misty Ridge Drive

11482 Misty Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11482 Misty Ridge Drive, Flower Mound, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Striking home graced with extensive wood flooring, soft contemporary white and gray tones, upgraded lighting and Cat 6 wiring. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen boasting granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extra cabinets and a walk-in pantry with a sliding barn door or end the day in the luxury master suite featuring custom lighting, quartz vanities, oversized tub and spacious walk0in closet. Make great use of the extra deep garage or relax on the extended patio overlooking the massive backyard. Enjoy the community pool, playground and picnic area. Attend highly sough after Argyle ISD. Easy access to 377, 35W & 114.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive have any available units?
11482 Misty Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive have?
Some of 11482 Misty Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11482 Misty Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11482 Misty Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11482 Misty Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11482 Misty Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11482 Misty Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11482 Misty Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11482 Misty Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11482 Misty Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11482 Misty Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11482 Misty Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

