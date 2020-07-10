11413 Winecup Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Open, and most popular floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms. The 4th bedroom may be used as a study. The half bath next to the study has been converted to a full bath. Master down and 2 bedrooms up. Open kitchen boasts beautiful granite, ss appliances, butler's pantry, island overlooking the family room. Great Argyle ISD school with a newly built middle school within a walking distance. This is absolutely the perfect place to grow a family in a country like atmosphere less than 30 minutes from DFW airport. HOA includes high-speed internet and cable TV.