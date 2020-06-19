All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 10500 Sunrise Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
10500 Sunrise Circle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

10500 Sunrise Circle

10500 Sunrise Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

10500 Sunrise Circle, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
02-12-2020 Price Reduced. ARGYLE ISD, 2020 COMPLETELY REMODELED home, in the award winning town of Flower Mound. New heater and AC unit indoor and out, new carpet, appliances, paint, fixtures, doors, and more. This is a beautiful home, adjacent to the Canyon Falls development. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pets welcome, inquire with agent. Large master bedroom and bathroom featuring new freestanding tub. Flower Mound public park to be constructed within a quarter mile, on Stonecrest. Refrigerator and full yard maintenance come with lease. You will not find another opportunity such as this for this lease price within ARGYLE ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Sunrise Circle have any available units?
10500 Sunrise Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Sunrise Circle have?
Some of 10500 Sunrise Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Sunrise Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Sunrise Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Sunrise Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10500 Sunrise Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10500 Sunrise Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10500 Sunrise Circle offers parking.
Does 10500 Sunrise Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Sunrise Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Sunrise Circle have a pool?
No, 10500 Sunrise Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10500 Sunrise Circle have accessible units?
No, 10500 Sunrise Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Sunrise Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Sunrise Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary