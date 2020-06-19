10500 Sunrise Circle

Amenities

02-12-2020 Price Reduced. ARGYLE ISD, 2020 COMPLETELY REMODELED home, in the award winning town of Flower Mound. New heater and AC unit indoor and out, new carpet, appliances, paint, fixtures, doors, and more. This is a beautiful home, adjacent to the Canyon Falls development. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pets welcome, inquire with agent. Large master bedroom and bathroom featuring new freestanding tub. Flower Mound public park to be constructed within a quarter mile, on Stonecrest. Refrigerator and full yard maintenance come with lease. You will not find another opportunity such as this for this lease price within ARGYLE ISD.