Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging carport community garden conference room courtyard game room golf room guest parking internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Boardwalk Apartments is the brand-new destination for luxury living in the heart of Farmers Branch. Jefferson Boardwalk offers the perfect fusion of city living in a scenic setting with abundant natural surroundings. Access the city. Hit one of the nearby trails along the water for a breath of fresh air. Unlock every indulgence with extraordinary community amenities and stunning finishes at your fingertips. Discover the home you've dreamed of, closer that you expected. As part of the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, we are located near great entertainment venues, shopping and dining options, and so much more. Be close to the hustle and bustle of the city while still enjoying a small town feel when you come home to Farmers Branch.