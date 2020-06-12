/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
225 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
260 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1089 sqft
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
119 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
199 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
64 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
274 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
64 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1255 sqft
New construction apartments are pet-friendly and incorporate amenities such as ice makers, in-unit laundry hookups, balconies and ceiling fans. Community amenities include playground, dog park, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
45 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1229 sqft
At Village on the Green, you can kick back and relax knowing everything you need is close at hand.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1019 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
963 sqft
Residents can bring their furry friends along at this gated community. Attached garages also available. Private balconies, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are available. Galleria Dallas and shopping along Dallas North Tollway are only minutes away.
