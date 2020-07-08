All apartments in Farmers Branch
Location

3635 Garden Brook Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Gorgeous updated corner unit condo which includes: all grey tile floors downstairs, tiled wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, new washer and dryer,  new carpet on stairs and bedroom, new luxury vinyl flooring in bath, granite countertops in kitchen, and both baths.  Back yard has nice deck freshly stained and brand new board on board fence with gate.  Carport parking space right by condo and plenty of visitor parking.  Complex has nice swimming pool.
(Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Front Yard Maintenance & Sprinkler Maintenance.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have any available units?
3635 Garden Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have?
Some of 3635 Garden Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Garden Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Garden Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Garden Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Garden Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Garden Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3635 Garden Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3635 Garden Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3635 Garden Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 Garden Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Garden Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 Garden Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

