3635 Garden Brook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Gorgeous updated corner unit condo which includes: all grey tile floors downstairs, tiled wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, new washer and dryer, new carpet on stairs and bedroom, new luxury vinyl flooring in bath, granite countertops in kitchen, and both baths. Back yard has nice deck freshly stained and brand new board on board fence with gate. Carport parking space right by condo and plenty of visitor parking. Complex has nice swimming pool.

(Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Front Yard Maintenance & Sprinkler Maintenance.)