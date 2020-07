3111 Golden Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

FANTASTIC LARGE TOWNHOME WITH 1,668 SQ. FT. LOCATED BY BROOKHAVEN COUNTRY CLUB. THIS 2 STORY TOWNHOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, WET BAR, SUNROOM, AND LOTS OF WINDOWS. LARGE KITCHEN, WITH BREAKFAST BAR, EAT IN DINING AREA, APPLIANCES, LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE UP, INCLUDING THE MASTER WHICH HAS WALK IN CLOSETS, PRIVATE BATH, PRIVATE BALCONY AND DESK AREA. CLOSE TO SCHOOL, CLUB HOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, AND BROOKHAVEN COUNTRY CLUB.