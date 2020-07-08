All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:25 AM

14404 Southern Pines Drive

14404 Southern Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14404 Southern Pines Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint mid-century home fully restored from top to bottom. Equipped with a new kitchen including flooring, cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a French door refrigerator provided by the owner. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile and vanities and the master bath was fitted with a glass shower enclosure. Oil Rubbed Bronze lighting, new window treatments and hand scraped hardwoods stretch throughout. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is situated on an over sized lot on hole #15 at Brookhaven Country Club. Includes a two car garage with iron gate for added security. Come take a look soon, this house is ready for its new residents and it won’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have any available units?
14404 Southern Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have?
Some of 14404 Southern Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14404 Southern Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14404 Southern Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14404 Southern Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14404 Southern Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14404 Southern Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14404 Southern Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 14404 Southern Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 14404 Southern Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14404 Southern Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14404 Southern Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14404 Southern Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

