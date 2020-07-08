14404 Southern Pines Drive

Amenities

Quaint mid-century home fully restored from top to bottom. Equipped with a new kitchen including flooring, cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a French door refrigerator provided by the owner. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile and vanities and the master bath was fitted with a glass shower enclosure. Oil Rubbed Bronze lighting, new window treatments and hand scraped hardwoods stretch throughout. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is situated on an over sized lot on hole #15 at Brookhaven Country Club. Includes a two car garage with iron gate for added security. Come take a look soon, this house is ready for its new residents and it won’t last long.