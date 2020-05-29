All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

13219 Goodland Street

13219 Goodland St · No Longer Available
Location

13219 Goodland St, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
new construction
6 months or 1 year plus lease! Vintage Place Townhomes will soon be one of Farmers Branch prime locations where residents can enjoy a live, work, play lifestyle. This townhome is located right across the street (Valley View Ln.) from a huge development project featuring Cedar Creek Brewhouse, Cox Market Farms, Roots Southern Table, Red Stix, Victorias Mexican, Starwood Cafe; and Starbucks & Chipotle coming in in the direct vicinity! This new development townhome has all the upgrades you will need; hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, large floor to ceiling windows, beautiful finishes throughout. Just around the corner from the Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Market, and Dart Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 Goodland Street have any available units?
13219 Goodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13219 Goodland Street have?
Some of 13219 Goodland Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 Goodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
13219 Goodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 Goodland Street pet-friendly?
No, 13219 Goodland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13219 Goodland Street offer parking?
No, 13219 Goodland Street does not offer parking.
Does 13219 Goodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13219 Goodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 Goodland Street have a pool?
No, 13219 Goodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 13219 Goodland Street have accessible units?
No, 13219 Goodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 Goodland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13219 Goodland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13219 Goodland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13219 Goodland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

