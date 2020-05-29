13219 Goodland Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room new construction

6 months or 1 year plus lease! Vintage Place Townhomes will soon be one of Farmers Branch prime locations where residents can enjoy a live, work, play lifestyle. This townhome is located right across the street (Valley View Ln.) from a huge development project featuring Cedar Creek Brewhouse, Cox Market Farms, Roots Southern Table, Red Stix, Victorias Mexican, Starwood Cafe; and Starbucks & Chipotle coming in in the direct vicinity! This new development townhome has all the upgrades you will need; hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, large floor to ceiling windows, beautiful finishes throughout. Just around the corner from the Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Market, and Dart Rail.