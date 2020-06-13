Apartment List
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Euless, TX

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1277 sqft
Woodchase Apartments are Euless, TX is minutes from DFW Airport...Easy access to all major freeways...Located in the prestigious Bear Creek area...Convenient jogging trail & park...Beautifully landscaped with 2 natural creeks
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Villages of Bear Creek
24 Units Available
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1309 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Creek View
40 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
219 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Euless
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
22 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1357 sqft
Stone Lake is located at 2651 Stone Lake Dr., Grand Prairie, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
39 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.

June 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Euless rents declined significantly over the past month

Euless rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,262 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Euless, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,262 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Euless.
    • While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Euless.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

