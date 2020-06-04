All apartments in Euless
408 Harrington Lane
408 Harrington Lane

408 Harrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

408 Harrington Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3/2/2 home in Euless with Grapevine-Colleyville schools. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Updated master bath shower and recent upgrades throughout. Refrigerator provided for tenant use but not warrantied by owner for repair. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1750.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Harrington Lane have any available units?
408 Harrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Harrington Lane have?
Some of 408 Harrington Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Harrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408 Harrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Harrington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Harrington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 408 Harrington Lane offer parking?
No, 408 Harrington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 408 Harrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Harrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Harrington Lane have a pool?
No, 408 Harrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 408 Harrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 408 Harrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Harrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Harrington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

