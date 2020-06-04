408 Harrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3/2/2 home in Euless with Grapevine-Colleyville schools. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Updated master bath shower and recent upgrades throughout. Refrigerator provided for tenant use but not warrantied by owner for repair. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1750.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.