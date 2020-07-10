302 Bluegrass Lane

Updated 2 master bedrooms with 2 and half baths duplex unit with split bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace. Laminate floors throughout duplex except title floors in bathrooms. Newer kitchen appliances which includes refrigerator. Small attached storage area back of duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
