302 Bluegrass Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 master bedrooms with 2 and half baths duplex unit with split bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace. Laminate floors throughout duplex except title floors in bathrooms. Newer kitchen appliances which includes refrigerator. Small attached storage area back of duplex.