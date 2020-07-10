All apartments in Euless
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

302 Bluegrass Lane

302 Bluegrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

302 Bluegrass Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 master bedrooms with 2 and half baths duplex unit with split bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace. Laminate floors throughout duplex except title floors in bathrooms. Newer kitchen appliances which includes refrigerator. Small attached storage area back of duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Bluegrass Lane have any available units?
302 Bluegrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Bluegrass Lane have?
Some of 302 Bluegrass Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Bluegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
302 Bluegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Bluegrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 302 Bluegrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 302 Bluegrass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 302 Bluegrass Lane offers parking.
Does 302 Bluegrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Bluegrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Bluegrass Lane have a pool?
No, 302 Bluegrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 302 Bluegrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 302 Bluegrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Bluegrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Bluegrass Lane has units with dishwashers.

