Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3007 Roxboro Road

3007 Roxboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Roxboro Road, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS ONE IS ADORABLE!! Cute 3bed, 2bath half duplex in GCISD. The cozy living area with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with Granite Tiled Kitchen Counter-top are a few of the many perks this home has to offer. Laminate in Livingroom. Tiles in all wet areas. Carpet in Bedrooms. Good size backyard. 2 Car Carport. Fenced Yard. 2 storage in the backyard.

Close to Airport, Hwy 121, 183, 360, 114, and shopping restaurants.

Applicant Responsibility to Verify Schools and Measurements.

***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers***

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Roxboro Road have any available units?
3007 Roxboro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Roxboro Road have?
Some of 3007 Roxboro Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Roxboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Roxboro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Roxboro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Roxboro Road is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Roxboro Road offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Roxboro Road offers parking.
Does 3007 Roxboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Roxboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Roxboro Road have a pool?
No, 3007 Roxboro Road does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Roxboro Road have accessible units?
Yes, 3007 Roxboro Road has accessible units.
Does 3007 Roxboro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Roxboro Road does not have units with dishwashers.

