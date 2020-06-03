3007 Roxboro Road

Amenities

THIS ONE IS ADORABLE!! Cute 3bed, 2bath half duplex in GCISD. The cozy living area with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with Granite Tiled Kitchen Counter-top are a few of the many perks this home has to offer. Laminate in Livingroom. Tiles in all wet areas. Carpet in Bedrooms. Good size backyard. 2 Car Carport. Fenced Yard. 2 storage in the backyard.



Close to Airport, Hwy 121, 183, 360, 114, and shopping restaurants.



***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.