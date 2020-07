Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Reagan at Bear Creek offers the most convenienct location in Euless! Our renovated community is walking distance from a leash free dog park, walking trails and the Bear Creek Park. Residents of Reagan at Bear Creek will enjoy serene views while relaxing at our beautiful swimming pool or while utilizing our brand new fitness center. There is a lot to love about life at Reagan at Bear Creek. Our homes offer quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, tiled back splashes, undermount sinks, crown molding, ceiling fans and full sized washer dryer connections, just to name a few.