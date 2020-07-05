201 Mint Lane

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom home has a flowing floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and everyday life. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and is adorned with a wood burning fire place. The stunning kitchen has endless storage in the recent IKEA cabinetry and tons of counter space. Other features include BRAND NEW CARPET throughout upstairs, dual sinks in the mast en suite, walk-in closets and wood-like tile throughout the first floor of the home. Located in a prime location close to Bob Eden Park, Shops at Vineyard village, Bear Creek Golf Club and within the sought after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Do not miss your chance to make this house your new home.