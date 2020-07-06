All apartments in Euless
1003 Drake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1003 Drake Drive

1003 Drake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Drake Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Here it is, your dream home! Come see this spectacular 4 bed, 4 bath, 3894 sq. ft. home in Euless, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Grand entry with curved stair case and elegant formal dining room. Gourmet island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and unique kitchen bench. Wonderful breakfast area over looks living room. Over-sized master suite features backyard access, luxurious tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. Spectacular game groom with wet bar, and media room. Backyard oasis features lovely brick and stone covered patio, outdoor living space, and sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

