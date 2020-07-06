1003 Drake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Here it is, your dream home! Come see this spectacular 4 bed, 4 bath, 3894 sq. ft. home in Euless, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Grand entry with curved stair case and elegant formal dining room. Gourmet island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and unique kitchen bench. Wonderful breakfast area over looks living room. Over-sized master suite features backyard access, luxurious tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. Spectacular game groom with wet bar, and media room. Backyard oasis features lovely brick and stone covered patio, outdoor living space, and sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



