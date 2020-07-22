124 Kings Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come live in a wonderful, clean subdivision in this 4 bed, 2 bath brick home with plenty of parking and lots of room for barbecues with family and friends on this lot that is .75 acres including large backyard, open patio, and TWO storage buildings for your toys and equipment. 4th bedroom would also make a nice office, as it sits at the front of the house. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers bar seating, breakfast area, and stainless steel appliances including built in microwave. Easy access to schools, highway, shopping, entertainment. Outside pets are permitted. Contact us to discuss possible pets. Come live in the city but not in the busy and see why Waxahachie is such a great town!