Ellis County, TX
124 Kings Court
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:10 PM

124 Kings Court

124 Kings Court · No Longer Available
Location

124 Kings Court, Ellis County, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come live in a wonderful, clean subdivision in this 4 bed, 2 bath brick home with plenty of parking and lots of room for barbecues with family and friends on this lot that is .75 acres including large backyard, open patio, and TWO storage buildings for your toys and equipment. 4th bedroom would also make a nice office, as it sits at the front of the house. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers bar seating, breakfast area, and stainless steel appliances including built in microwave. Easy access to schools, highway, shopping, entertainment. Outside pets are permitted. Contact us to discuss possible pets. Come live in the city but not in the busy and see why Waxahachie is such a great town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

