10 Apartments for rent in Navarro County, TX📍
3 Units Available
Arbors Of Corsicana
1300 N 45th St, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, sunny apartments with spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and A/C. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, pool and BBQ/Grill area. Located across the street from I.O.O.F. Park.
1 Unit Available
200 S Beaton Street
200 S Beaton St, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1257 sqft
Historic downtown living in a private 6 unit complex walking distance to all of the downtown amenities. Owner pays water and trash.
1 Unit Available
2609 W 4th Ave
2609 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
580 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Darling Apartment in Corsicana, TX - Awesome property with no yard maintenance! This property is lovingly updated and is close to Navarro College, shops, and restaurants! The utility package will help take the stress out of having
1 Unit Available
1723 Maplewood Ave
1723 Maplewood Ave, Corsicana, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1640 sqft
Beautiful Home, 3/2, On a Corner Lot in Corsicana, TX - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Corsicana won't last long. Large trees surround the property, offering lots of shade in the summertime.
1 Unit Available
1530 W 4th Avenue
1530 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
450 sqft
One bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Gas stove and refrigerator. Includes Water and trash. There is a space heater but no AC.
1 Unit Available
901 Wood Canyon Road
901 Wood Canyon Road, Tool, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Charming brick home available with a covered back patio and one car garage.
24 Units Available
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274, Kemp, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,013
1205 sqft
Welcome to The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake, a community of luxury apartments in Kemp, Texas. Experience the best of Kemp when you live in any of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
3 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
1 Unit Available
309 Windjammer Road
309 Windjammer Road, Gun Barrel City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR ELECTRIC GARAGE BRICK HOME BUILT IN 2006. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT W-CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
1 Unit Available
14152 S Fm 148
14152 S Fm 148, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cute, open living concept mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. Home has fresh paint. Clean and ready to move in.
