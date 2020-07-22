All apartments in Ellis County
Find more places like 104 High End Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellis County, TX
/
104 High End Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

104 High End Court

104 High End Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

104 High End Court, Ellis County, TX 75165

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with over 3500sf sitting on 1 acre! This stunning home was built in 2016, Entertainers dream kitchen includes custom double stacked cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an oversized granite island. Three bedrooms downstairs plus a study with closet that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Spacious bonus room upstairs with full bath would make an excellent media room! This lovely home won't last long.This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 High End Court have any available units?
104 High End Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellis County, TX.
What amenities does 104 High End Court have?
Some of 104 High End Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 High End Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 High End Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 High End Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 High End Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 High End Court offer parking?
No, 104 High End Court does not offer parking.
Does 104 High End Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 High End Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 High End Court have a pool?
No, 104 High End Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 High End Court have accessible units?
No, 104 High End Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 High End Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 High End Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 High End Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 High End Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TXCorsicana, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TX
DeSoto, TXDuncanville, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXBurleson, TXEverman, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRockwall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center