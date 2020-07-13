All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like Wind Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
Wind Tree
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Wind Tree

2990 Trawood Dr · (915) 301-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
Vista del Sol East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 020C · Avail. Aug 21

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 004C · Avail. Sep 21

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wind Tree.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Wind Tree Apartments offers comfortable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in El Paso, Texas. Each of our affordable, garden-style apartment homes features custom touches including washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, and ceiling fans perfect for hot Texas summers.

Whether relaxing indoors in the comfort of your apartment, or taking advantage of our saltwater swimming pool and laundry center, Wind Tree Apartments offers the quality home for your budget. For your convenience, we also provide free WiFi in all common areas, including our attractive clubhouse. Stop in to study for your finals or visit the business center to print out airline tickets, paperwork, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - $198 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $80 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Reserved Lot: 1 Included per lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wind Tree have any available units?
Wind Tree has 2 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Wind Tree have?
Some of Wind Tree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wind Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Wind Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wind Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Wind Tree is pet friendly.
Does Wind Tree offer parking?
Yes, Wind Tree offers parking.
Does Wind Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wind Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wind Tree have a pool?
Yes, Wind Tree has a pool.
Does Wind Tree have accessible units?
No, Wind Tree does not have accessible units.
Does Wind Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wind Tree has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Wind Tree?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity