Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Wind Tree Apartments offers comfortable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in El Paso, Texas. Each of our affordable, garden-style apartment homes features custom touches including washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, and ceiling fans perfect for hot Texas summers.



Whether relaxing indoors in the comfort of your apartment, or taking advantage of our saltwater swimming pool and laundry center, Wind Tree Apartments offers the quality home for your budget. For your convenience, we also provide free WiFi in all common areas, including our attractive clubhouse. Stop in to study for your finals or visit the business center to print out airline tickets, paperwork, and more.