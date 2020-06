Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 is located right in the heart of downtown Dripping Springs, a quick walk to the Farmer's Market, local restaurants and parks. All bedrooms plus a loft and laundry upstairs with kitchen/living/dining and 1/2 bath down. Two car garage plus storage space and rear entry door. Built-in storage & desk.