All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 828 Haverford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
828 Haverford Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:15 AM

828 Haverford Lane

828 Haverford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

828 Haverford Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**NOW AVAILABLE** BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT! Lovely 3/2 in Desoto! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440655?source=marketing

This house has a great open floor plan and is situated on a corner lot. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. It has ample cabinet and counter prep space. The formal dining room is conveniently located right off of the kitchen. The open living space has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Easy to clean and maintain tile flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living room.

All bedrooms have new, easy to maintain wood look flooring. The hall bathroom has a shower over tub and large vanity. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Spacious, low maintenance backyard that is fully fenced. Storage shed in yard.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE2197259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Haverford Lane have any available units?
828 Haverford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Haverford Lane have?
Some of 828 Haverford Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Haverford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
828 Haverford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Haverford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Haverford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 828 Haverford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 828 Haverford Lane offers parking.
Does 828 Haverford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Haverford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Haverford Lane have a pool?
No, 828 Haverford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 828 Haverford Lane have accessible units?
No, 828 Haverford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Haverford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Haverford Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary