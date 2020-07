Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

TONS OF UPGRADES IN THIS TEXAS SIZED HOME. 5 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS FRESH PAINT CROWN BASEBOARDS NEW CARPET AND 12 MM HAND SCRAPED LAMINATE IN ALL ROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND GRANTIE C-TOPS & SS APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH RAISED CEILING, JETTED TUB, SEP SHOWER & HUGE WIC. C-TILE IN ALL WET AREAS.HUGE NEW WOOD DECK IN BACK YARD. 2 NEW LENNOX 14 SEER HVAC FURNACES & SUNSCREENS ON WINDOWS. A MUST SEE, HURRY WONT LAST LONG