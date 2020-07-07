625 N Cockrell Hill Road

Amenities
Hidden away, on the fringe of the city, is this charming 4 bedroom on a leafy, tranquil oasis! This home has over sized everything with your master bedroom downstairs, with walk in closets galore! This house comes complete with 2 large living areas, gorgeous custom wood flooring and stairs, decorative two sided fireplace, wet bar, & sitting area off the formal living room with a beautiful bay window. Amazing culinary kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counters, SS appliances and granite! There's also a separate breakfast area that embraces the outdoor pool and gorgeous greenbelt.