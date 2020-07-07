625 N Cockrell Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hidden away, on the fringe of the city, is this charming 4 bedroom on a leafy, tranquil oasis! This home has over sized everything with your master bedroom downstairs, with walk in closets galore! This house comes complete with 2 large living areas, gorgeous custom wood flooring and stairs, decorative two sided fireplace, wet bar, & sitting area off the formal living room with a beautiful bay window. Amazing culinary kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counters, SS appliances and granite! There's also a separate breakfast area that embraces the outdoor pool and gorgeous greenbelt.