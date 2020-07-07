All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 N Cockrell Hill Road

625 North Cockrell Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

625 North Cockrell Hill Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hidden away, on the fringe of the city, is this charming 4 bedroom on a leafy, tranquil oasis! This home has over sized everything with your master bedroom downstairs, with walk in closets galore! This house comes complete with 2 large living areas, gorgeous custom wood flooring and stairs, decorative two sided fireplace, wet bar, & sitting area off the formal living room with a beautiful bay window. Amazing culinary kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counters, SS appliances and granite! There's also a separate breakfast area that embraces the outdoor pool and gorgeous greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road have any available units?
625 N Cockrell Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road have?
Some of 625 N Cockrell Hill Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 N Cockrell Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 N Cockrell Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 N Cockrell Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 625 N Cockrell Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 625 N Cockrell Hill Road offers parking.
Does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 N Cockrell Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 625 N Cockrell Hill Road has a pool.
Does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 625 N Cockrell Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 N Cockrell Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 N Cockrell Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

