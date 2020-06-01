612 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities

A charming and move in ready 3 bedroom home, with a 2-car-garage in an Established Neighborhood is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like matching appliances, a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space which leads to Breakfast Nook! The master has a large vanity, garden tub, stand-up shower and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.