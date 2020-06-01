All apartments in DeSoto
DeSoto, TX
612 Arbor Creek Drive
612 Arbor Creek Drive

Location

612 Arbor Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
A charming and move in ready 3 bedroom home, with a 2-car-garage in an Established Neighborhood is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like matching appliances, a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space which leads to Breakfast Nook! The master has a large vanity, garden tub, stand-up shower and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!  Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
612 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 612 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Arbor Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Arbor Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

