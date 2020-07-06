509 Dove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths and a 2 car garage ready for move in. This home has a huge floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room and a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Oversized Master bedroom and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Call today if you have any questions regarding qualifications.