DeSoto, TX
509 Dove Lane
509 Dove Lane

509 Dove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

509 Dove Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths and a 2 car garage ready for move in. This home has a huge floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room and a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Oversized Master bedroom and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Call today if you have any questions regarding qualifications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Dove Lane have any available units?
509 Dove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Dove Lane have?
Some of 509 Dove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Dove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
509 Dove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Dove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 509 Dove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 509 Dove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 509 Dove Lane offers parking.
Does 509 Dove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Dove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Dove Lane have a pool?
No, 509 Dove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 509 Dove Lane have accessible units?
No, 509 Dove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Dove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Dove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

