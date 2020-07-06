509 Dove Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths and a 2 car garage ready for move in. This home has a huge floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room and a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Oversized Master bedroom and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Call today if you have any questions regarding qualifications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
